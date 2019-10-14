Global Death Care Market 2025: Growth Analysis, Size, Share, Demand by Regions, Types, Key Players

Geographical Coverage: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

About Death Care Market: Death care includes companies who provide death-related goods and services such as funerals, burials, cremations, coffins, lots in cemeteries, headstones and memorials. The Death Care industry is divided into three segments: the ceremony and tribute (funeral or memorial service); the disposition of remains through cremation or burial (internment); and memorialization in the form of monuments, marker inscriptions or memorial art.Asia-Pacific and North America are the largest market of Death Care. In 2018, the revenue market share of Death Care was about 31.73% in Asia-Pacific, while the market share in North Americ was about 27.77%.In 2018, the global Death Care market size was 105900 million US$ and it is expected to reach 132100 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 3.2% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Death Care status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Death Care development in United States, Europe and China.

At-Need

Pre-Need Death Care Market by Types:

Funeral Homes

Cemeteries