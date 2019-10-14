 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Death Care Market 2025: Growth Analysis, Size, Share, Demand by Regions, Types, Key Players

By Joann Wilson on October 14, 2019

Death

Global "Death Care Market" latest research report provides an in-depth analysis of classifications, applications and market chain structure.

Death Care market report covers the top leading vendors in their recent global market.

Geographical Coverage: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Death Care Market Report Includes Major Key-Players:

  • Service Corporation International
  • Batesville
  • Chemed Corp
  • Matthews International Corporation
  • StoneMor Partners
  • Wilbert Funeral Services
  • Carriage Services
  • Fu Shou Yuan International Group
  • Lung Yen Life Service Corp
  • Guangzhou Funeral Parlor
  • Nirvana Asia Ltd.
  • Amedisys Inc.
  • Shanghai Longhua Funeral Parlor
  • LHC Group Inc.
  • Shanghai Songheyuan
  • Park Lawn Corporation
  • Shanhai Haiwan Qinyuan
  • Victoriaville & Co.
  • Sauder Funeral Products
  • Thacker Caskets
  • Rock of Ages
  • Sich Caskets
  • Evergreen Washelli
  • Doric Products

    About Death Care Market:

    Death care includes companies who provide death-related goods and services such as funerals, burials, cremations, coffins, lots in cemeteries, headstones and memorials. The Death Care industry is divided into three segments: the ceremony and tribute (funeral or memorial service); the disposition of remains through cremation or burial (internment); and memorialization in the form of monuments, marker inscriptions or memorial art.Asia-Pacific and North America are the largest market of Death Care. In 2018, the revenue market share of Death Care was about 31.73% in Asia-Pacific, while the market share in North Americ was about 27.77%.In 2018, the global Death Care market size was 105900 million US$ and it is expected to reach 132100 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 3.2% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Death Care status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Death Care development in United States, Europe and China.

    Death Care Market by Applications:

  • At-Need
  • Pre-Need

    Death Care Market by Types:

  • Funeral Homes
  • Cemeteries
  • Others

