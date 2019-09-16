Global Decanter Centrifuge Market by 2024 Type Segment, Size, Industry Segment, Market Dynamics, and Types

Decanter Centrifuge is a highly efficient centrifugal separation device, which employs a high rotational speed to separate, clarify, or classify solid materials from liquids in slurry. It plays an important role in petrochemical industry, wastewater treatment, chemical, oil and food processing industries.

The decanter centrifuge has developed maturely and the key manufacturers are mainly from Europe USA and Japan. Also the high-end products are from these regions. China is also an important producer, but the products are some low-end products, and the critical component has to import from USA Germany and Japan.

There are more than one hundred manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from America, western European and Japan.

Giant manufacturers distribute worldwide. Europe has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Alfa Laval and GEA, both have perfect products.

Alfa Laval(SE)

GEA(DE)

ANDRITZ GROUP(AT)

Flottweg SE(DE)

IHI(JP)

Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha(JP)

Pieralisi(IT)

US Centrifuge Systems(US)

Hiller(DE)

Vitone Eco(IT)

Sanborn Technologies(US)

POLAT MAKINA(TR)

Tomoe Engineering(JP)

Centrisys(US)

HAUS Centrifuge Technologies(TR)

GTech Bellmor(NZ)

ROUSSELET ROBATEL(FR)

TEMA Systems Inc(DE)

Thomas Broadbent & Sons(UK)

SIEBTECHNIK GMBH(DE)

Swaco(US)

Ashbrook Simon-Hartley(US)

Drycake(US)

Kemtron Separation Technologies(US)

Pennwalt(IN)

Noxon(SE)

Hutchison Hayes Separation(US)

Green Water Separation Equipment(CN)

Haishen Machinery & Electric(CN)

Hebei GN Solids Control (CN)

SCI(CN)

Nanjing Zhongchuan(CN)

Wuxi Zhongda Centrifugal Machinery (CN)

Hudad Centrifuge(CN)

HengRui pharmaceutical machinery (CN)

Chengdu Tianbao Heavy Industry(CN)

KOSUN(CN)

Juneng Group(CN)

Xi'an Brightway Energy(CN)

