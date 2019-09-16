 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Decanter Centrifuge Market by 2024 Type Segment, Size, Industry Segment, Market Dynamics, and Types

By Joann Wilson on September 16, 2019

Decanter Centrifuge

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Decanter Centrifuge Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Decanter Centrifuge Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Decanter Centrifuge is a highly efficient centrifugal separation device, which employs a high rotational speed to separate, clarify, or classify solid materials from liquids in slurry. It plays an important role in petrochemical industry, wastewater treatment, chemical, oil and food processing industries.
The decanter centrifuge has developed maturely and the key manufacturers are mainly from Europe USA and Japan. Also the high-end products are from these regions. China is also an important producer, but the products are some low-end products, and the critical component has to import from USA Germany and Japan.
There are more than one hundred manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from America, western European and Japan.
Giant manufacturers distribute worldwide. Europe has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Alfa Laval and GEA, both have perfect products.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

  • Alfa Laval(SE)
  • GEA(DE)
  • ANDRITZ GROUP(AT)
  • Flottweg SE(DE)
  • IHI(JP)
  • Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha(JP)
  • Pieralisi(IT)
  • US Centrifuge Systems(US)
  • Hiller(DE)
  • Vitone Eco(IT)
  • Sanborn Technologies(US)
  • POLAT MAKINA(TR)
  • Tomoe Engineering(JP)
  • Centrisys(US)
  • HAUS Centrifuge Technologies(TR)
  • GTech Bellmor(NZ)
  • ROUSSELET ROBATEL(FR)
  • TEMA Systems Inc(DE)
  • Thomas Broadbent & Sons(UK)
  • SIEBTECHNIK GMBH(DE)
  • Swaco(US)
  • Ashbrook Simon-Hartley(US)
  • Drycake(US)
  • Kemtron Separation Technologies(US)
  • Pennwalt(IN)
  • Noxon(SE)
  • Hutchison Hayes Separation(US)
  • Green Water Separation Equipment(CN)
  • Haishen Machinery & Electric(CN)
  • Hebei GN Solids Control (CN)
  • SCI(CN)
  • Nanjing Zhongchuan(CN)
  • Wuxi Zhongda Centrifugal Machinery (CN)
  • Hudad Centrifuge(CN)
  • HengRui pharmaceutical machinery (CN)
  • Chengdu Tianbao Heavy Industry(CN)
  • KOSUN(CN)
  • Juneng Group(CN)
  • Xi’an Brightway Energy(CN)

    Decanter Centrifuge Market by Types

  • Type I
  • Type II

    Decanter Centrifuge Market by Applications

  • Food processing Industry
  • Chemical Industry
  • Oil Industry
  • Pharmaceutical Industry
  • Beneficiation Industry

    This report also splits the market by region:

    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
    • Brazil
    • APAC
    • China
    • Japan
    • Korea
    • ………………

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Table of Content of Global Decanter Centrifuge Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 Decanter Centrifuge Segment by Type

    2.3 Decanter Centrifuge Consumption by Type

    2.4 Decanter Centrifuge Segment by Application

    2.5 Decanter Centrifuge Consumption by Application

    3 Global Decanter Centrifuge by Players

    3.1 Global Decanter Centrifuge Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global Decanter Centrifuge Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global Decanter Centrifuge Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    …………………And Continue

    Joann Wilson
