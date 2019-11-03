Global Deck Protective Layer Market 2019-2025 | Top Companies, Industry Status, Development and Forecast till 2025

About Deck Protective Layer Market:

About Deck Protective Layer Market:

Deck protective layers are materials employed to protect wooden decks from various weather-related damages such as moisture from rain, snow or humidity, and UV radiations.

Woods that are resistant to rot and insect damages, such as cedar, redwood, tropical hardwoods, pressure-treated pines, and teak, are used in making of decks.

In 2019, the market size of Deck Protective Layer is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Deck Protective Layer. This report studies the global market size of Deck Protective Layer, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Deck Protective Layer production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications.

Global Deck Protective Layer Market Covers the Manufacturers:

A. Kahne Bootsausstatter

Bellotti

CASA MARE

Directeck

Eurodesign

Teak (or Ginnacle Import-Export)

GisaTex

King Plastic

M.M.

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Paints

Stains

Oils Deck Protective Layer Market Report Segmented by Application:

Residential

Commercial