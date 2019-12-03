Global Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Market Detailed Qualitative Analysis, Factors Details for Business Development, Top Companies, Trends and Forecast 2023

Global Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Market 2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

Decorative laminates are laminated products primarily used as furniture surface materials or wall paneling. It can be manufactured as either high- or low-pressure laminate, with the two processes not much different from each other except for the pressure applied in the pressing process.

Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) is composed of resin-impregnated Kraft paper, decorative paper face material and a clear melamine-impregnated overlay. These sheets are bonded at pressures greater than 1000 pounds per square inch and temperatures approaching 300 F (149Â°C).

At present, Asia-Pacific is the largest sales area in the world, which occupied about 56.92% in 2017. The following area is Europe. The global leading players in this market are Fletcher Building, Wilsonart, Panolam Industries, Greenlam, EGGER, ASD, Kronospan, Trespa International, PFLEIDERER, Merino, etc.

HPL products demand market has a certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products, low-end products, excess capacity, there is a large market demand for high-end products to seize market share, local enterprises export more low-end products over capacity or molding process basic Materials.

Although sales of HPL products brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not enter into the high pressure laminate field.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Fletcher Building

Wilsonart

Panolam Industries

Kronospan

ASD

EGGER

Greenlam

OMNOVA Solutions

Merino

Abet Laminati

Arpa Industriale

Gentas

Sonae IndÃºstria

PFLEIDERER

Trespa International

FORMILINE

LAMITECH

Stylam

Hopewell

Royal Crown Laminates

Zhenghang

Guangzhou G&P

SWISS KRONO

AOGAO

ATI Laminates

Dura Tuff Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Market by Types

Horizontal

Vertical Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Market by Applications

Commercially

Residences