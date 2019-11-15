Global Defense Tactical Radio Market 2019: Growth Prediction Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Size, Type and Application to 2024

Tactical communication involves the exchange of military information between ground troops, platforms, and command centers under combat situations to obtain situational awareness and command and control (C2). Also, the very essence of military operations relies on military intelligence, and effective communication and comprehension of mission-critical information determine its success.

Tactical communication involves the exchange of military information between ground troops, platforms, and command centers under combat situations to obtain situational awareness and command and control (C2). Also, the very essence of military operations relies on military intelligence, and effective communication and comprehension of mission-critical information determine its success..

Defense Tactical Radio Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

General Dynamics

Harris

Raytheon Company

Rockwell Collins

Thales Group

BAE Systems

BARRETT Communications

Cobham

Codan Radio Communications

Leonardo

L3 Technologies

Northrop Grumman

Radmor

Rohde & Schwarz INRADIOS

Rolta India and many more. Defense Tactical Radio Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Defense Tactical Radio Market can be Split into:

Portable and handheld radio

Vehicle-mounted radio. By Applications, the Defense Tactical Radio Market can be Split into:

Collaborative chat

Intelligence gathering