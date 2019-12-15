Global Deferasirox Market 2020: Segmented by Application and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts to 2024

Summary

Deferasirox is an oral iron chelator. Its main use is to reduce chronic iron overload in patients who are receiving long-term blood transfusions for conditions such as beta- thalassemia and other chronic anemias.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

Novartis

Cipla

Sun Pharma

Natco Pharma Deferasirox Market Segmentation Market by Type

500 mg/Tablet

250 mg/Tablet

125 mg/Tablet

Others Market by Application

Transfusional Iron Overload

NTDT Caused Iron Overload

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]