Global Dental Hand Tools Market 2020 Overview Along with Competitive Landscape, Company Profiles with Product Details and Competitors and Forecast 2023

The dental hand tools are used manually without a power source.

The classification of dental hand tools includes cutting instruments, examination instruments and other types, and the proportion of cutting instruments in 2016 is about 56%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Dental hand tools are widely used in hospital and dental clinic. The most proportion of dental hand tools is used in hospital, and the consumption proportion in 2016 is about 56%.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 34% in 2016. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 31%.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Dentsply Sirona

Integra LifeSciences

KaVo Group

TREE

CFPM

Prima Dental

Brasseler

LMDental (Planmeca)

Medesy

BTI Biotechnology

Helmut-Zepf

Premier Dental

Karl Schumacher

DentalEZ

American Eagle Instruments

Power Dental USA

Paradise Dental Technologies

Dental Hand Tools Market by Types

Cutting Instruments

Examination Instruments

Dental Hand Tools Market by Applications

Hospital