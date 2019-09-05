Global Dentures Market 2019 Size, Market Share, Status, Business Analysis, SWOT Analysis And Forecast To 2023

The Dentures market is predicted to develop CAGR at 5.1% during the forecast period 2018-2023. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects.

Edentulism or tooth loss is a condition characterized by the partial or complete loss of teeth as a result of injury or diseases such as tooth decay, tooth trauma, or gum disease. Edentulism is common among older people and affects the person’s facial appearance and ability to eat and talk. Also, the growing incidence of causative factors on dental health such as smoking, alcohol use, and unhealthy carbohydrate-rich dietary behaviors, the lack of or limited access to dental care in low-income economies, and the high consumption of fluorinated water are some of the major reasons for tooth loss. The availability of advanced dentistry solutions such as dentures for teeth replacement and presence of oral health initiatives focused on providing improved oral health services, which will drive the growth of the global dentures market during the forecast period. Ouranalysts have predicted that the dentures market will register a CAGR of over 5% by 2023.

List of the Key Players of Dentures:

Dentsply Sirona

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Modern Dental Group Limited

VITA Zahnfabrik H. Rauter GmbH & Co. KG