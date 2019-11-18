Global Depth Camera Market Research Report 2019: Manufacturing Demand, Size, Share, Insight and Forecast by 2024

Global “Depth Camera market” Research Report 2019-2024 is the complete study of the Depth Camera market. The content contains latest technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and equipment suppliers. The report primarily introduced the Depth Camera basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, containing the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market development rate and forecast etc.

Depth Camera uses stereo vision to calculate depth. Depth camera consists of a pair of depth sensors, RGB sensor, and infrared projector..

Depth Camera Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Texas Instruments

STMicroelectronics

PMD Technologies

Infineon

PrimeSense (Apple)

MESA (Heptagon)

Melexis

ifm Electronic

Canesta (Microsoft)

Espros Photonics

TriDiCam

Microchip Technology

IFM Electronic GmbH

LMI Technologies

Fastree3D

SoftKinetic (Sony)

Teledyne

Odos-imaging

and many more. Depth Camera Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Depth Camera Market can be Split into:

Structured-Light Camera

Stereo Vision Camera

Time-of-flight Camera

Others. By Applications, the Depth Camera Market can be Split into:

Consumer Electronics

Robotics and Drone

Machine Vision and Industrial Automation

Entertainment

Security and Surveillance

Automobile