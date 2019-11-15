Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Market 2019 | Industry Outlook by Share, Size, Growth Factors, Sales, Revenue, and Regional Forecast to 2025

Global "Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Market" report 2019 basically focuses on market size, share, revenue, industry growth rate, trends and forecast.

List of Top Key Players in the Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Market:

Anacor Pharmaceuticals

Galderma

Janssen Biotech

Novartis

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Abeona Therapeutics

Allergan

Elorac

GlaxoSmithKline

Hexima

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical

Mayne Pharma

MediQuest Therapeutics

Meiji Seika Pharma

Merz Pharma

Moberg Pharma

NanoBio

NovaBiotics

Nuvo Research

Pfizer

Polichem

Promius Pharma

Sanofi

Seren Pharmaceuticals

Taro Pharmaceutical

Topica Pharmaceuticals

Viamet Pharmaceuticals

About Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Market:

Dermatophytic onychomycosis is a fungal infection of the nail plate, nail bed, and, in some cases, the skin surrounding the nail plate. It is caused by yeast, dermatophytes, and molds; dermatophytes account for 90% of all cases. The fungus, especially Trichophyton rubrum, Trichophyton mentagrophytes, and Epidermophyton floccosum, infects the skin, hair, or nails. It is often perceived by people to be an active and contagious infection. Onychomycosis may persist or worsen if not treated. The fungi that cause onychomycosis exist in common sites such as floors, soil, socks, and shoes. Therapies for onychomycosis include debridement and drugs. Debridement is time consuming and minimally effective in eradicating the fungal infection. Systemic drug treatment is most effective in treating onychomycosis.

Factors such as the rising prevalence of dermatophytic onychomycosis, heavy investments to develop therapies, and frequent product innovations will aid in the steady growth of this market during the forecast period. An important factor that will impel the prospects for growth in this market is the augmented focus on combination therapies. Recently, it has been observed that a combination of topical and systemic treatment increases the cure rate when compared to individual therapies. Since combination therapies have improved clinical efficiency and are more cost-effective than terbinafine, they are increasingly being preferred over individual terbinafine-based therapies as they have a higher cure rate.

The global dermatophytic onychomycosis market is intensely competitive owing to the presence of numerous small and large vendors that operate at a local or global scale. To survive and succeed in this market, the vendors enter into strategic alliances with smaller players to manufacture and market new drugs.

The Americas dominated this market and is envisaged to retain its dominating market position by the end of 2020 owing to the presence of a well-developed healthcare system

The global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Market Report Segment by Types:

Oral

Topical

Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Market Report Segmented by Application:

Hospitals

Clinics and laboratories

Others

Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Market 2019 Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis of:

Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Market 2019 outline

Up and Downstream industry examination

Economy impact highlights finding

Channels and hypothesis believable

Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Market 2019 challenge by Players

Enhancement suggestions examination

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Dermatophytic Onychomycosis in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Detailed TOC of Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Market Report 2019-2025:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Market Size

2.2 Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Key Trends for Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Production by Regions

4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

4.3 China

4.4 Southeast Asia

4.5 India

5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

5.1 Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Market Size by Type

5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Production by Type

6.2 Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Revenue by Type

6.3 Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Breakdown Data by Application

Continued……

