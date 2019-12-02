Global Desalination Pumps Market Detailed Qualitative Analysis, Factors Details for Business Development, Top Companies, Trends and Forecast 2023

Desalination is a process that extracts mineral components from saline water. Desalination pump is used for the process. Pumps are vital for the optimum operation of water desalination plants. Well-designed and properly operating desalination plants require precise pumps.

The leading manufactures mainly are Sulzer, Grundfos, Torishima, General Electric and Flowserve. Sulzer is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 12% in 2016. The next is Grundfos and Torishima.

There are mainly two type product of desalination pumps market: Centrifugal Pumps and Positive Displacement Pumps. Centrifugal pumps accounts the largest proportion, however, Positive displacement pumps will has faster growing rate.

Geographically, the global desalination pumps market has been segmented into Middle East, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Africa and RoW. The Middle East held the largest share in the global desalination pumps products market, its revenue of global market exceeds 44% in 2016. The next is Asia Pacific and North America.

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Desalination Pumps Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Desalination Pumps Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Sulzer

Grundfos

Torishima

General Electric

Flowserve

Spxflow

KSB

WILO

Finder Pompe

DÃ¼chting Pumpen

SPP Pumps

FEDCO

Cat Pumps Desalination Pumps Market by Types

Centrifugal Pumps

Positive Displacement Pumps Desalination Pumps Market by Applications

Reverse Osmosis (RO)

Multi-Stage Filtration (MSF)

Multi-Effect Distillation (MED)