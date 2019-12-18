Global DEXA Bone Densitometers Market 2020 In-Depth Analysis of the Segmentation Which Comprises Product Type, Business Strategies, Development Factors and Forecast 2026

DEXA Bone Densitometers Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
Bone densitometry, also called dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry or DEXA, uses a very small dose of ionizing radiation to produce pictures of the inside of the body (usually the lower spine and hips) to measure bone loss. It is commonly used to diagnose osteoporosis and to assess an individualâs risk for developing fractures. DEXA is simple, quick and noninvasive. Itâs also the most accurate method for diagnosing osteoporosis.
The DEXA Bone Densitometers consumption volume was 7343 Units in 2016 and is expected to reach 7770 Units in 2016 and 9975 Units in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.12% from 2017 to 2022. North America`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (38.66%) in 2016, followed by the Europe and Asia-Pacific.
At present, the manufactures of DEXA Bone Densitometers are concentrated in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. North America is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 47.32% in 2016. The following areas are Europe and Asia-Pacific. The global leading players in this market are GE Healthcare, Hologic, OSTEOSYS, DMS, Swissray (Norland), etc.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
GE Healthcare
DEXA Bone Densitometers Market by Types
DEXA Bone Densitometers Market by Applications
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
Detailed TOC of Global DEXA Bone Densitometers Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.2 DEXA Bone Densitometers Segment by Type
2.3 DEXA Bone Densitometers Consumption by Type
2.4 DEXA Bone Densitometers Segment by Application
2.5 DEXA Bone Densitometers Consumption by Application
3 Global DEXA Bone Densitometers by Players
3.1 Global DEXA Bone Densitometers Sales Market Share by Players
3.2 Global DEXA Bone Densitometers Revenue Market Share by Players
3.4 Global DEXA Bone Densitometers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
4 DEXA Bone Densitometers by Regions
4.1 DEXA Bone Densitometers by Regions
4.2 Americas DEXA Bone Densitometers Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC DEXA Bone Densitometers Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe DEXA Bone Densitometers Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa DEXA Bone Densitometers Consumption Growth
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 DEXA Bone Densitometers Distributors
10.3 DEXA Bone Densitometers Customer
11 Global DEXA Bone Densitometers Market Forecast
11.1 Global DEXA Bone Densitometers Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)
11.2 Global DEXA Bone Densitometers Forecast by Regions
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.7 Global DEXA Bone Densitometers Forecast by Type
11.8 Global DEXA Bone Densitometers Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Company Details
12.2 DEXA Bone Densitometers Product Offered
12.3 DEXA Bone Densitometers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2024)
12.4 Main Business Overview
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
No. of pages: 134
