Global DEXA Bone Densitometers Market 2020 In-Depth Analysis of the Segmentation Which Comprises Product Type, Business Strategies, Development Factors and Forecast 2026

DEXA Bone Densitometers Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Get Sample PDF Copy of DEXA Bone Densitometers Market Research Report at: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13814307

Bone densitometry, also called dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry or DEXA, uses a very small dose of ionizing radiation to produce pictures of the inside of the body (usually the lower spine and hips) to measure bone loss. It is commonly used to diagnose osteoporosis and to assess an individualâs risk for developing fractures. DEXA is simple, quick and noninvasive. Itâs also the most accurate method for diagnosing osteoporosis.

The DEXA Bone Densitometers consumption volume was 7343 Units in 2016 and is expected to reach 7770 Units in 2016 and 9975 Units in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.12% from 2017 to 2022. North America`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (38.66%) in 2016, followed by the Europe and Asia-Pacific.

At present, the manufactures of DEXA Bone Densitometers are concentrated in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. North America is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 47.32% in 2016. The following areas are Europe and Asia-Pacific. The global leading players in this market are GE Healthcare, Hologic, OSTEOSYS, DMS, Swissray (Norland), etc.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

GE Healthcare

Hologic

OSTEOSYS

DMS

Swissray (Norland)

Medilink

Xingaoyi

Osteometer

Lone Oak Medical DEXA Bone Densitometers Market by Types

Axial Bone Densitometer

Peripheral Bone Densitometer DEXA Bone Densitometers Market by Applications

Hospitals & Clinics

Universities and Research Institutions