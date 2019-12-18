 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global DEXA Bone Densitometers Market 2020 In-Depth Analysis of the Segmentation Which Comprises Product Type, Business Strategies, Development Factors and Forecast 2026

By Joann Wilson on December 18, 2019

DEXA Bone Densitometers

DEXA Bone Densitometers Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Get Sample PDF Copy of DEXA Bone Densitometers Market Research Report at: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13814307   

Bone densitometry, also called dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry or DEXA, uses a very small dose of ionizing radiation to produce pictures of the inside of the body (usually the lower spine and hips) to measure bone loss. It is commonly used to diagnose osteoporosis and to assess an individualâs risk for developing fractures. DEXA is simple, quick and noninvasive. Itâs also the most accurate method for diagnosing osteoporosis.
The DEXA Bone Densitometers consumption volume was 7343 Units in 2016 and is expected to reach 7770 Units in 2016 and 9975 Units in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.12% from 2017 to 2022. North America`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (38.66%) in 2016, followed by the Europe and Asia-Pacific.
At present, the manufactures of DEXA Bone Densitometers are concentrated in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. North America is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 47.32% in 2016. The following areas are Europe and Asia-Pacific. The global leading players in this market are GE Healthcare, Hologic, OSTEOSYS, DMS, Swissray (Norland), etc.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

GE Healthcare

  • Hologic
  • OSTEOSYS
  • DMS
  • Swissray (Norland)
  • Medilink
  • Xingaoyi
  • Osteometer
  • Lone Oak Medical

    DEXA Bone Densitometers Market by Types

  • Axial Bone Densitometer
  • Peripheral Bone Densitometer

    DEXA Bone Densitometers Market by Applications

  • Hospitals & Clinics
  • Universities and Research Institutions
  • Others

    Inquire More and Share Questions If Any Before the Purchase on This Report At: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13814307    

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Detailed TOC of Global DEXA Bone Densitometers Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 DEXA Bone Densitometers Segment by Type

    2.3 DEXA Bone Densitometers Consumption by Type

    2.4 DEXA Bone Densitometers Segment by Application

    2.5 DEXA Bone Densitometers Consumption by Application

    3 Global DEXA Bone Densitometers by Players

    3.1 Global DEXA Bone Densitometers Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global DEXA Bone Densitometers Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global DEXA Bone Densitometers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    4 DEXA Bone Densitometers by Regions

    4.1 DEXA Bone Densitometers by Regions

    4.2 Americas DEXA Bone Densitometers Consumption Growth

    4.3 APAC DEXA Bone Densitometers Consumption Growth

    4.4 Europe DEXA Bone Densitometers Consumption Growth

    4.5 Middle East & Africa DEXA Bone Densitometers Consumption Growth

    9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

    9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

    9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

    9.3 Market Trends

    10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

    10.1 Sales Channel

    10.1.1 Direct Channels

    10.1.2 Indirect Channels

    10.2 DEXA Bone Densitometers Distributors

    10.3 DEXA Bone Densitometers Customer

    11 Global DEXA Bone Densitometers Market Forecast

    11.1 Global DEXA Bone Densitometers Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

    11.2 Global DEXA Bone Densitometers Forecast by Regions

    11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

    11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

    11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

    11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

    11.7 Global DEXA Bone Densitometers Forecast by Type

    11.8 Global DEXA Bone Densitometers Forecast by Application

    12 Key Players Analysis

    12.1 Company Details

    12.2 DEXA Bone Densitometers Product Offered

    12.3 DEXA Bone Densitometers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2024)

    12.4 Main Business Overview

    13 Research Findings and Conclusion

    No. of pages: 134

    Price of Report: $ 3660 (Single User Licence) Purchase Balsa Wood Market Report at https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13814307    

    Browse Full Report Here: –

    https://www.absolutereports.com/global-dexa-bone-densitometers-market-growth-2019-2024-13814307          

    About Absolute Reports:

    Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated towards bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

    Contact Info:

    Name: Ajay More

    Email: [email protected]   

    Organization: Absolute Reports

    Phone: +14242530807/+44203239 8187

    For Other report : Global Serial To Ethernet Device Servers Market Entry Strategies, Countermeasures of Economic Impact and Marketing Channels to 2025

    Iduronate 2 Sulfatase Market: Global Enhancement Study by Market Overview, Summary Methodology, Size and Growth Over the Forecast 2025

    Pipes Industry Forecast to 2025 with Global Key Companies Profile, Market Size, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure and Forecast 2019 to 2025

    Ceramic Transducers Industry Forecast to 2025 with Global Key Companies Profile, Market Size, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure and Forecast 2019 to 2025

    • Published in News

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.