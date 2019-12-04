Global DGPS Antenna for Boats Market Size 2019: Segmentation and Analysis by Latest Trends, Share, Development and Growth by Regions to 2024

Global “DGPS Antenna for Boats Market” 2019-2024 Research Report on the DGPS Antenna for Boats Industry presents a brief scenario and the dynamics principal in the global DGPS Antenna for Boats market. This complete research report provides value in terms of segmental analysis and estimations on the market across regional levels as well as from a universal perspective.

Differential Global Positioning Systems are enhancements to the Global Positioning System which provide improved location accuracy, in the range of operations of each system, from the 15-meter nominal GPS accuracy to about 10 cm in case of the best implementations. Most GPS receivers have an antenna built in to them. The two most popular types of antennas used in GPS receivers are “patch” and “quadrifilar helix” or “quad helix” for short. This page addresses external GPS antennas which are normally used when stronger satellite signals are needed..

DGPS Antenna for Boats Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Harxon Corporation

NovAtel

Trimble

Tallysma

Topcon Positioning Systems

JAVAD GNSS

NavCom Technology

Stonex

Hemisphere GNSS

Sokkia

Leica Geosystems

Spectracom

and many more. DGPS Antenna for Boats Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the DGPS Antenna for Boats Market can be Split into:

Normal frequency

High frequency

Ultra frequency. By Applications, the DGPS Antenna for Boats Market can be Split into:

Commerical

Military