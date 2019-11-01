Global Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Market 2019 Driving Factors, Industry Analysis, Investment Feasibility and Trends, Outlook -2023

Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) is a clear, colorless liquid which is widely used as an industrial and consumer based solvent.

Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) is an important solvent used wildly in paint & coating, inks & adhesive and other industry. During all applications, paint & coating is the most important application of DAA. In 2016, paint & coating consumed about 83904 MT, with a consumption share of 69.06%. Inks & adhesive is another major application of DAA, with a consumption amount of 28967 MT in 2016. Other applications of DAA include chemical intermediates etc.

Global DAA consumption regions are distributed in Europe, USA, China, Japan, India and Southeast Asia. Europe, USA and China are top three consumption regions. China is the largest consumption region in 2016.

Arkema

KH Neochem

Solvay

SI Group

Mitsubishi Chemical

TASCO

Monument Chemical

Daigin

Suyuanhuipu Chemicals

Changcheng Chemical Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Market by Types

95%-99% DAA

?99% DAA Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Market by Applications

Paint & Coating

Inks & Adhesive