Global Diagnostic Audiometer Market 2020: Segmented by Application and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts to 2024

Summary

Diagnostic Audiometer is a device used to evaluate hearing loss during an audiology test. Usually, it is an individual piece of hardware that delivers pure tones of controlled intensity to one ear at a time, to which a patient responds when they can hear the tone. Many modern devices can either be used alone or connected to a computer and integrated with hearing conservation databases. Audiometer has different types, depending upon the frequency range, range of acoustic output, mode of acoustic presentation, masking facility, procedures used, and types of acoustic stimuli. It is commonly used in hospitals, audiology centers and research communities.

The report forecast global Diagnostic Audiometer market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

William Demant

GN Otometrics

Natus Medical

Inventis

Benson Medical Instruments

Auditdata

Micro-DSP

LISOUND

Market by Application

Hospitals

Research Communities

Audiology Centers

Market by Type

Stand-alone Audiometer

Hybrid Audiometer

PC-Based Audiometer By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]