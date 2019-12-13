Global Diamond Bur Market 2020 Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Application, Driver, Trends and Forecasts by 2024

Summary

Diamond burs are used for precise drilling and finishing and for grinding where material removal is not a concern. Diamond burs produce cleaner cuts and a higher polish than carbide burs. When choosing a diamond bur, consider its grit. The diamond burs grit determines the speed and type of polish. Diamond burs with finer grits achieve a higher polish and finish while diamond burs with coarser grits are suited for heavy material removal. Diamond burs are either standard or disposable. Standard diamond burs are reusable and should be sharpened and sterilized before use in another procedure. Disposable diamond burs are designed for single use and should not be reused in another procedure.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

Dentsply

Horico

Komet Dental

Kerr Dental

NTI

Mani

Johnson Promident

Microcopy

Hu Friedy

Strauss

Lasco Diamond

DFS-DIAMON GmbH

MICRODONT

Drendel + Zweiling DIAMANT GmbH

Beebur Med

M.D.T Micro Diamond Technologies

JOTA AG

A&M Instruments,Inc

Qiyang Diamond Bur Market Segmentation Market by Type

Single-Use

Multi-Use Market by Application

High-speed air driven hand pieces

Slow bending hand pieces

Slow straight hand pieces

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]