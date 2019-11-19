Global Diaphragm Market 2020 Research, Size, Share Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application to 2024

Summary

Diaphragm Valves (or membrane valves) consists of a valve body with two or more ports, a diaphragm, and a seat upon which the diaphragm closes the valve. The valve is constructed from either plastic or metal. Diaphragm Valves can be manual or automatic. Their application is generally as shut-off valves in process systems within the industrial, food and beverage, pharmaceutical and biotech industries.

GEMU

Saunders

NDV

Alfa Laval

Georg Fischer

Parker Hannifin

Aquasyn

KITZ SCT

ENG Valves (ITT)

Hylok

Marcworks

Top Line Process

Shanghai Lianggong

BVMG

Rodaff Fluid Tech

Shanghai REMY

City Valve Factory

Hong ke

Enine Corporation

Liang Jing

CNNC Sufa

Market Segmentation Market by Application

Industrial Application

Food and beverage Application

Pharmaceutical Application

Biotech Application

Market by Type

Stainless Steel

Cast iron

Plastic

Others By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]