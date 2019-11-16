Global Diatomite Market Analysis, Dynamics, Forecast and Supply Demand 2020-2024

Summary

Diatomaceous earth, also known as D.E., diatomite, or kieselgur/kieselguhr, is a naturally occurring, soft, siliceous sedimentary rock that is easily crumbled into a fine white to off-white powder. It has a particle size ranging from less than 3 micrometres to more than 1 millimetre, but typically 10 to 200 micrometres.

Imerys Filtration and Additives

EP Minerals

Damolin

Showa Chemical

Jilin Yuan Tong Mineral

Chanye

CECA Chemical (Arkema)

Diatomite CJSC

Dicaperl

American Diatomite

Diatomite Direct

Shengzhou Huali Diatomite

Sanxing Diatomite

Shengzhou Xinglong Products of Diatomite

Zhilan Diatom

Qingdao Best diatomite Diatomite Market Segmentation Market by Application

Architecture Industry

Chemical Industry

Food & Bevarage Industry

Others

Market by Type

Melosira

Pinnularia

Coscinodiscus

Others By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]