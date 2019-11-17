Global Diboride Chromium Market 2020 Analysis, Overview, Growth, Demand and Forecast Research Report to 2024

Global "Diboride Chromium Market"

Summary

Diboride chromium is a gay powder. For the CrâB system, six chromium borides (Cr2B, Cr5B3,CrB, Cr3B4, CrB4 and CrB2), among them, CrB2 is the most stable compound with a melting point of 2200 oC and is a potential candidate as the structural material, hard coating on cutting tools, and protective layer on mechanical parts to resist wear and corrosion.

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

H.C. Starck

Treibacher Industrie AG

Materion Corporation

JAPAN NEW METALS

Unichim

Micron Metals

Baoding Zhongpuruituo Technology

Jiangxi Ketai New Materials

Guanjinli Diboride Chromium Market Segmentation Market by Application

Sputtering Target

Wear-resistant component

Fire-proof materials

Others

Market by Type

Ultra-Pure Diboride Chromium

High Grade Diboride Chromium

Better Quality Diboride Chromium

Others By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]