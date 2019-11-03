Global Dichloroethane Market Size 2019  Industry Growth Rate Analysis, Share, Market Price, Revenue, and Forecast to 2025

Global “Dichloroethane Market” report provides a basic outline of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Dichloroethane market analysis is provided for the global market including growth history, competitive background analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Major key players are given in the report are:

Oxy

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Rudong zhongyi chemical co., ltd.

About Dichloroethane Market:

Dichloroethane (DCE) is a colourless liquid with a chloroform-like odour.

Asia Pacific is the largest market for dichloroethane, followed by North America and Europe. Asia Pacific region is expected to show a good growth rate over a forecasted period due to high growth potential of building and construction industry. China represents the largest market for PVC in the Asia Pacific region.

In 2019, the market size of Dichloroethane is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Dichloroethane. Global Dichloroethane Market Report Segment by Types:

Guaranteed Reagent

Analytical Reagent

Chemically Pure

Global Dichloroethane Market Report Segmented by Application:

Vinyl Chloride

Detergent

Metal Degreaser

Other

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Dichloroethane in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

