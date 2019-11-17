Global Dielectric Etchers Market Size 2019: Application, Consumption, Market Segment, Size, Growth Opportunities, Regions Forecast 2024

Dielectric etcher is a semiconductor etching equipment used for etching dielectric materials. The process involves etching with the help of dry etch tools, such as inductively coupled plasma or transformer coupled plasma type chambers, operating at low pressures. Carbon monoxide is used in many dielectric etch processes..

Dielectric Etchers Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Applied Materials

Hitachi High-Technologies

Lam Research

Tokyo Electron

Mattson Technologies

AMEC

JUSUNG ENGINEERING

Oxford Instruments

SEMES

SPTS Technologies

ULVAC and many more. Dielectric Etchers Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Dielectric Etchers Market can be Split into:

Traditional

3D IC. By Applications, the Dielectric Etchers Market can be Split into:

Foundries

IDMs