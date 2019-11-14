Global Diesel Engines Market Size 2019 by Channels, Downstream Buyers, Industry Chain, and Forecast to 2024

Global Diesel Engines Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Diesel Engines Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Diesel Engines industry.

Geographically, Diesel Engines Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Diesel Engines including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Diesel Engines Market Repot:

ummins

Caterpiller

Daimler

MAN

VOLVO

MHI

Deutz

Yanmar

Kubota

Weichai

Quanchai

Changchai

Yunnei Power

FAW

Kohler

DFAC

Yuchai

FOTON

CNHTC

JMC

Hatz

About Diesel Engines: Diesel engine, any internal-combustion engine in which air is compressed to a sufficiently high temperature to ignite diesel fuel injected into the cylinder, where combustion and expansion actuate a piston. It converts the chemical energy stored in the fuel into mechanical energy, which can be used to power freight trucks, large tractors, locomotives, and marine vessels. A limited number of automobiles also are diesel-powered, as are some electric-power generator sets. Diesel Engines Industry report begins with a basic Diesel Engines market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. Diesel Engines Market Types:

Single Cylinder

Multi Cylinder Diesel Engines Market Applications:

Automotive

Construction

Agriculture

Industrial

The industry development of diesel engine was largely affected by national industrial policies and environmental standards in recent few years. With stricter emission standards worldwide and backward emission technology, global consumption of diesel engines decreased slightly to 25.3 M units in 2016, the CAGR of global market from 2012-2017 is estimate -1.2%. Whatâs more, the price and gross margin also decreased during last few years.

Diesel engines are mainly consumed in Europe and China countries. The two areas occupy about 83% market share. Besides, North America is also an important market of diesel engine.

In terms of technology, there is plenty room for improvement. High pressure fuel injection, low emissions and efficient filtration are the mainly trends for the technology improvement, More energy-efficient and environment friendly diesel engines will change the situation declining in the diesel engine industry in the future. The main applications of diesel engines are automotive, construction, agriculture, industrial and etc. Nowadays, more diesel engines are applied to power generators, result from the tight power supply situation. However, due to the slowdown of infrastructure construction in developing countries, the construction industry decreased in the application share.

The worldwide market for Diesel Engines is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -3.0% over the next five years, will reach 57400 million US$ in 2024, from 68700 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.