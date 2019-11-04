Global Diesel Generators Market Size 2019  Industry Growth Rate Analysis, Share, Market Price, Revenue, and Forecast to 2025

Global “Diesel Generators Market” report provides a basic outline of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Diesel Generators market analysis is provided for the global market including growth history, competitive background analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Major key players are given in the report are:

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Generac Holdings Inc.

Kohler Co.

MTU Onsite Energy

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Aksa Power Generation

Wuxi Kipor Power

Yanmar Co. Ltd.

Wartsila Corporation

Himoinsa S.L.

Kirloskar Electric Company Limited

A diesel generator is the combination of a diesel engine with an electric generator (often an alternator) to generate electrical energy. This is a specific case of engine-generator. A diesel compression-ignition engine is usually designed to run on diesel fuel, but some types are adapted for other liquid fuels or natural gas.

The end-user segment has been further segmented into industrial, commercial, and residential. The industrial segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017, and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Utilities/power generation and oil & gas industries are the largest users of diesel generators in the industrial segment. Growing industrialization and rising demand for continuous power supply by these industries are expected to drive the diesel generators market from 2015 to 2020.

In 2019, the market size of Diesel Generators is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Diesel Generators. This report studies the global market size of Diesel Generators, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Diesel Generators production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019. Global Diesel Generators Market Report Segment by Types:

0-100 kVA

100-350 kVA

350-1000 kVA

1000 kVA Global Diesel Generators Market Report Segmented by Application:

Industrial

Commercial