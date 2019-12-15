Global Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Market 2019: Size, Development, Manufactures, Growth, Key Factors and Forecast- 2024

Global “Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) market size.

About Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF):

Diesel particulate filters (DPF) are devices that physically capture diesel particulates to prevent their release to the atmosphere. Diesel particulate filter materials have been developed that show impressive filtration efficiencies, in excess of 90%, as well as good mechanical and thermal durability. Diesel particulate filters have become the most effective technology for the control of diesel particulate emissionsâincluding particle mass and numbersâwith high efficiencies.Due to the particle deposition mechanisms in these devices, filters are most effective in controlling the solid fraction of diesel particulates, including elemental carbon (soot) and the related black smoke emission. Filters may have limited effectiveness, or be totally ineffective, in controlling non-solid fractions of PM emissionsâSOF and sulfate particulates. To control total PM emissions, DPF systems are likely to incorporate additional functional components targeting the SOFâtypically oxidation catalystsâwhile ultra-low sulfur fuels may be required to control sulfate particulates. Diesel particulate filter is most widely used in automobile field e.g. light- and heavy-duty road going diesel- powered vehicles and for off-road diesel engines.

Top Key Players of Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Market:

Tenneco

Delphi

Freudenberg Filtration

Denso

IBIDEN

Faurecia

Johnson Matthey

Dow Automotive

Weifu

Donaldso

SPMC

MANN+HUMMEL

EEC

NGK Insulators

Eberspacher

HUSS

Hug Engineering

Dinex

ESW Group

Eminox

Bosal

HJS Emission Technology

Pirelli

Huangdi

Huangdi

Sinocat Enviromental Technology

Silicon Carbide (SiC) DPF

Cordierite DPF

Others Major Applications covered in the Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Market report are:

Light CV

Truck

Buses

Off highway Scope of Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Market:

The worldwide market for Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.3% over the next five years, will reach 6320 million US$ in 2024, from 5210 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.