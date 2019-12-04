Global Dietary Supplements Market 2019 | Industry Outlook by Share, Size, Growth Factors, Sales, Revenue, and Regional Forecast to 2025

Global “Dietary Supplements Market” report 2019 helps to provide market status based on product type, applications, and regions. Dietary Supplements market report employs the SWOT analysis technique for the valuation of the development of the most remarkable Key players. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

Top Key Players of Global Dietary Supplements Market Are:

Amway

Bayer

Glanbia

Herbalife International of America

Abbott

BASF

Danone

NOW Foods

Pfizer

Pharmavite

About Dietary Supplements Market:

Dietary supplements are manufactured food products which are consumed in addition to regular meals. These supplements provide extra and essential nutrients, which are usually not present in the daily meals.

The growing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases such as stroke, heart disease, obesity, type 2 diabetes, and atherosclerosis among the working population mainly attributes to their fast-paced lifestyle. This is compelling them to consume supplements to compensate the nutritional gap in their diet. Urbanization and consumerism are resulting in a considerable shift in the lifestyle and diet habits of people, which in turn, is driving the demand for artificial and synthetic food products. However, the rising awareness about the benefits of dietary supplements is encouraging them to consume supplements that provide optimal nutrition and reduce the risk of diseases.

Vitamins are one of the essential nutrients. The Scandinavian region is witnessing an increasing prevalence of vitamin D deficiency due to inadequate sunlight. Vitamin dietary supplements are consumed to prevent disorders that arise from vitamin deficiencies. Old aged people, vegans, and fitness enthusiasts are the key consumers for vitamin supplements.

The dietary supplements market is characterized by the presence of both the small and large market players and appears to be fragmented. Manufacturers compete against each other based on factors such as added health benefits, product differentiation, category extension, and innovations in product and application. Many vendors are focusing on expanding their product lines and are gaining more knowledge on product usage by investing heavily in R&D activities.

The global Dietary Supplements market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Dietary Supplements volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dietary Supplements market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Dietary Supplements:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Dietary Supplements in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Dietary Supplements Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Types:

Vitamin dietary supplements

Mineral dietary supplements

Fish oil and omega fatty acid dietary supplements

Combination dietary supplements

Probiotic dietary supplements

GinsengÂ dietary supplements

Protein dietary supplements

Eye health dietary supplements

Dietary Supplements Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Applications:

Pharmacies and drugstores

Health food stores

Supermarkets and hypermarkets

Others

The Report Can Answer the Following Questions:

What is the global (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, China, Japan) production, production value, consumption, consumption value, import and export of Dietary Supplements?

Who are the global key manufacturers of Dietary Supplements Industry How being their operating situation (capacity, production, price, cost, gross and revenue)?

What are the types and applications of Dietary Supplements What being the market share of each type and application?

What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Dietary Supplements What being the manufacturing process of Dietary Supplements?

What will the Dietary Supplements market size and the growth rate be in 2025?

What are the key factors driving the global Dietary Supplements industry?

Geographical Segmentation:

