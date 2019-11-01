Global Differential Pressure Sensors Market 2019 Industry Insights and Major Players, Market Size, Demand, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

About Differential Pressure Sensors Market Report: Differential Pressure Sensors measure the difference between two pressures, one connected to each side of the sensor. Differential pressure sensors are used to measure many properties, such as pressure drops across oil filters or air filters, fluid levels (by comparing the pressure above and below the liquid) or flow rates (by measuring the change in pressure across a restriction). Technically speaking, most pressure sensors are really differential pressure sensors; for example a gauge pressure sensor is merely a differential pressure sensor in which one side is open to the ambient atmosphere.

Top manufacturers/players: Honeywell, ABB, Amphenol, Panasonic, Siemens, Bosch, TE Connectivity, Emerson, Sensata, NXP, WIKA, Sensirion, First Sensor, Omron, Continental, Keller, Gems Sensors, OMEGA Engineering, Yokogawa Electric, AB Elektronik, Ashcroft, Lord Corporation, Setra Systems, KEYENCE, Hunan Firstrate Sensor

Differential Pressure Sensors Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Differential Pressure Sensors Market Segment by Type:

Digital Type

Analog Type Differential Pressure Sensors Market Segment by Applications:

Automotive

Medical

HVAC

Industrial

Military & Defense