Global Digital Mammography Equipment Market2019 Size, Research Report Forecast to 2024

Global “Digital Mammography Equipment Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Digital Mammography Equipment in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Digital Mammography Equipment Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

ologic

Carestream Health

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Fujifilm

Siemens Healthcare

Planmed

IMS

Metaltronica

General Medical Merate

ITALRAY

Anke High-Tech

AMICO JSC

Angell Technology

ADANI

BMI Biomedical International

EcoRay

The report provides a basic overview of the Digital Mammography Equipment industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Digital Mammography Equipment Market Types:

FFDM

DBT

Others Digital Mammography Equipment Market Applications:

Hospital

Physical Examination Center

Research Center

In the last several years, Global market of Digital Mammography Equipment developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 12.90%.

The global average price of Digital Mammography Equipment is in the decreasing trend, from 166.32 K USD/Unit in 2012 to 159.22 K USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

North America is the largest supplier of Digital Mammography Equipment, with a production market share nearly 39.38% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Digital Mammography Equipment, enjoying production market share nearly 37.15% in 2016.

The worldwide market for Digital Mammography Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.9% over the next five years, will reach 2420 million US$ in 2024, from 1390 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.