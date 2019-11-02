Global Digital Multimeter Market Forecast Including Growth Factors, by Types and Application by Regional Geography 2019

Global “Digital Multimeter Market” report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

A digital multimeter (DMM) is a test tool used to measure two or more electrical valuesprincipally voltage (volts), current (amps) and resistance (ohms). It is a standard diagnostic tool for technicians in the electrical/electronic industries.

China is the largest consumption country of Digital Multimete, with a sales market share nearly 34.25% in 2017.

The second region is North America, following China with the sales market share of 20.56% in 2017.

Digital Multimete used in Industrial Manufacturing, Commercial and Public Utilities. Report data showed that 62.22% of the Digital Multimete market demand in Industrial Manufacturing in 2017.

There are main three kinds of Digital Multimete, which are Handheld Type, Bench-top Type and others. Handheld Type is important in the Digital Multimete, with a consumption market share nearly 81.05% in 2017.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

