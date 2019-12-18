Global Digital Piano Market 2020 Share, Growth, Region Wise Analysis of Top Players, Application, Driver, Existing Trends and Forecasts 2023

Digital Piano Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

A digital piano is a modern electronic musical instrument, a variation of electronic keyboard or synthesizer designed to serve primarily as an alternative to the traditional acoustic piano, both in the way it feels to play and in the sound produced.

At present, the major manufacturers of digital piano are Yamaha, CASIO, Guangzhou Pearl River Piano Group, Samick, KAWAI, Roland, etc. Yamaha is the world leader, holding 32.6 % sales market share in 2016.

In the future, global market is expected to witness steady growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, digital piano consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the consumption of digital piano is estimated to be 906 K Units. On product prices, the rise trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

Yamaha

CASIO

Guangzhou Pearl River Piano Group

Samick

KORG

KAWAI

Roland

Ringway Tech

YOUNG CHANG

Xinghai Piano Group

Clavia Digital Piano Market by Types

Vertical Digital Piano

Grand Digital Piano

Portable Digital Piano Digital Piano Market by Applications

Performance

Learning and Teaching

Entertainment