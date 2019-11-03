 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Digital Radiography Market 2019 Size, Types, Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Strategies Analysis and Regional-Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 3, 2019

Global “Digital Radiography Market” report provides complete evaluation for those who are looking for Business expand in various regions, manufacturers, New entrants in the industry, Professional organisation/solutions providers, Government bodies, financial speculators and private value firms.

Reports presents an in-depth assessment of the Digital Radiography including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Digital Radiography investments from 2019 till 2024.

About Digital Radiography:

Digital Radiography is the electronic capture of an X-ray exposure. The exposure is captured in a device that converts the X-rays to a digital signal, which is then represented on a viewing monitor for diagnosis. An image from a Digital X-ray System that appears on a viewing monitor may have come from one of two technologies, namely Computed Radiography (CR) and Direct Digital Radiography (DR/ DDR).

Digital Radiography Market Key Players:

  • GE Healthcare
  • Siemens Healthcare
  • Philips Healthcare
  • Agfa HealthCare
  • Fujifilm
  • Angell Technology
  • Carestream Health
  • Wandong Medical
  • Hitachi
  • Mindray
  • Land Wind
  • Toshiba
  • Konica Minolta
  • DEXIS
  • Shimadzu
  • Source-Ray
  • Samsung

    Digital Radiography market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The Digital Radiography has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years.

    Digital Radiography Market Types:

  • CR Tech Digital X-Ray System
  • DR Tech Digital X-Ray System

    Digital Radiography Market Applications:

  • Dental
  • Orthopedics
  • General Surgery
  • Veterinarian
  • Others

    Scope of the Report:

  • The Digital Radiography consumption volume was 21349 Units in 2016 and is expected to reach 23241Units in 2017 and 34944 Units in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.49% from 2017 to 2022. Since 2016, China has been the largest consumption market of digital X-ray system, with shipments of about 5 thousand units. North America and Europe are still the most important market of digital x-ray system, but the consumption growth rate in Asia-Pacific and other emerging market is forecasted to be higher in the following years.
  • Currently, there is still great market potential for digital x-ray system, as the penetration rate of digital x-ray system is still not that high, especially in developing countries such as China, India, Brazil and etc. But it is forecasted that the growth rate of digital x-ray system may not keep not fast in the following years, after the penetration rate of digital x-ray system get reasonable level; what can not be ignored is that conventional x-ray system will disappear, conventional x-ray system still has a lot of advantages.
  • The manufactures of Digital Radiography are concentrated in Japan and North America. Europe is still the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 26% in 2016. The following areas are North America. As the design and manufacturing technology of digital x-ray system is quickly getting more and more mature, the manufacturers in developing countries, especially China, is actively competing in the market with low-cost products. And the price of digital x-ray system is reducing year by year, which is also a market driving factor.
  • Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the increasing demand of leading-edge, effective products and the development of downstream industry area, investors are still optimistic about this area, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.
  • The worldwide market for Digital Radiography is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.3% over the next five years, will reach 4070 million US$ in 2024, from 2990 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Digital Radiography in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

  • Key Reasons to Purchase:

    • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global Digital Radiography market and its commercial landscape.
    • Assess the Digital Radiography production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
    • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Digital Radiography market and its impact in the global market.
    • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
    • To understand the outlook and prospects for Digital Radiography market.

    Key questions answered in the report include:

    • What are the key role in Digital Radiography market report?
    • What was the market size in 2013 to 2019?
    • How will market change over the forecast period and what will be the market size in 2024?
    • Who are the key market players and what are their strategies in the Digital Radiography market?
    • What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Digital Radiography Industry?
    • What are the market opportunities and challenges faced by the vendors in the Global Digital Radiography market?
    • What trends, drivers and barriers are influencing its growth?
    • What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Global Digital Radiography market?

    At last, the report gives the inside and out examination of Digital Radiography Market took after by above components, which are useful for organizations or individual for development of their present business or the individuals who are hoping to enter in Digital Radiography industry.

    Number of Pages: 138

