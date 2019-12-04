Global Digital Scent Market 2019 | Industry Outlook by Share, Size, Growth Factors, Sales, Revenue, and Regional Forecast to 2025

Top Key Players of Global Digital Scent Market Are:

Alpha MOS

AIRSENSE Analytics

Odotech

Electronics Sensor Technology

Owlstone

G.A.S.

Sensigent

The eNose Company

About Digital Scent Market:

Digital scent technology is the engineering discipline dealing with olfactory representation. It is a technology to sense, transmit and receive scent-enabled digital media. For example, the addition of such equipment in the cinema for example, the device lets viewers watch a movie and feel the “flavor”, brings a richer viewing experience.

Digital scent technology is a technology to sense, transmit and receive scent-enabled digital media such as web pages, movies & music. The technology uses hardware devices consisting of gas sensors such as e-nose and scent synthesizer, which help in sensing and generating different types of smells. Currently, the development of e-nose is much more mature and widely used than scent synthesizer. And e-nose is the main part in the digital scent technology industry now.

There are few enterprises in the market of digital scent technology are very big currently, as the market scale of digital scent technology is limited at the current moments. But it is forecasted that there will be giant enterprise in the market as the market of digital scent technology will grow at a fast speed.

The global Digital Scent market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Digital Scent volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Digital Scent market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Digital Scent: History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025 Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Digital Scent in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Digital Scent Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Types:

E-nose

Scent synthesizer

Digital Scent Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Applications:

Entertainment

Education

Healthcare

Food & Beverage

Communication