Global Digital Substation Market 2019: Modest Condition, Size, Research Findings and Conclusion Forecast 2025

Global “Digital Substation Market” report provides an overview of the industry consisting of definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The report also sorts the Digital Substation market as per product types and application sections and studies the individual growth of each segment. Various Digital Substation industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Top Key Manufacturers in Digital Substation Market:

ABB

General Electric

Siemens

Digital substations can boost the flexibility and responsiveness of transmission and distribution grids by capturing and using accurate, real-time data to control grid stability and react quickly to changing grid conditions.Europe occupied 32.69% of the sales market in 2017. It is followed by North America and China which respectively accounted for around 25.83% and 21.60% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of sales. Geographically, Europe was the largest production market in the world, which took about 49.03% of the global sales volume in 2017.The global Digital Substation market was 1500 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 2330 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2019 and 2025.

Power Utility

Industrial Digital Substation Market by Types:

Up to 110 kV

110 to 330 kV