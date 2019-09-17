 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Digital Textile Printing Ink Market 2019: Size, Development, Manufactures, Growth, Key Factors and Forecast- 2024

By Joann Wilson on September 17, 2019

Digital Textile Printing Ink

Global “Digital Textile Printing Ink Market” report gives comprehensive analysis of current state of the Digital Textile Printing Ink industry as well as the competitive landscape, including wide-ranging key players, product scope, type and applications and essential Digital Textile Printing Ink market statistics for projecting growth worldwide during years 2019 – 2024.

About Digital Textile Printing Ink:

Digital Textile Printing Ink is an ink used in digital inkjet printer, generally; it can be directly applied to the print media in the form of droplets. The main components of the ink are color unit and vectors. Color unit may be a pigment or dye.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Digital Textile Printing Ink capacity, production, value, price and market share of Digital Textile Printing Ink in global market.

Digital Textile Printing Ink Market Manufactures:

  • Dupont
  • Huntsman
  • JK Group
  • Kornit
  • DyStar
  • SPGprints
  • BASF
  • Jay Chemical
  • Marabu
  • Dow Corning
  • EFI
  • Sensient
  • Magna Colours
  • Anajet
  • Print-Rite
  • Lanyu
  • Hongsam
  • INKBANK
  • TrendVision
  • INKWIN

  • Digital Textile Printing Ink Market Types:

  • Reactive Dye Inks
  • Acidic Ink
  • Paint Ink
  • Dispersion & Sublimation Ink

    Digital Textile Printing Ink Market Applications:

  • Silk/Wool Textile
  • Nylon/Chemical Fiber Textile
  • Cotton Textile
  • Others

    The study objectives are:

    • To analyze and research the global Digital Textile Printing Ink capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
    • To focus on the key Digital Textile Printing Ink manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
    • To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

    Scope of Report:

  • The price of digital textile printing ink is also decline in the past five years because of the market impact. Compared to the traditional printing process, the price of this ink is too high. The global grow margin is at about 40%, and after 2014, the grow margin decreased in a certain extent.
  • There are many manufactures of the digital textile printing ink in the world, the largest company occupy about 15% market share, mainly in the United States and Europe. DuPont and Huntsman stands for the industry’s development.
  • The price of products from USA and EU is higher than product produced in developing Country. The manufactures in China should strengthen technology research and development and produce best Digital Textile Printing Ink product.
  • Print-Rite and Lanyu have made a significant contribution to the development of Chinese Digital Textile Printing Ink industry. Just like Atexco in the printer manufacturing fields.
  • At present, the textile printing is still a large number of traditional technology, environmental protection, long design cycle, these shortcomings are increasingly prominent. So it provides a good opportunity for the development of this industry.
  • It expects that more and more manufactures enter into the digital textile printing ink field, the capacity and the production will be increasing fast, the growth rate is about 15% in the next six years.
  • The worldwide market for Digital Textile Printing Ink is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.5% over the next five years, will reach 1440 million US$ in 2024, from 710 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Digital Textile Printing Ink in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 137

    TOC of Digital Textile Printing Ink Market:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Digital Textile Printing Ink Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Digital Textile Printing Ink Production

    2.2 Digital Textile Printing Ink Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2024

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

    2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

    4 Digital Textile Printing Ink Production by Regions

    4.1 United States

    4.2 Europe

    4.3 China

    4.4 Japan

    4.5 Other Regions

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Digital Textile Printing Ink Breakdown Dada by Type

    6.2 Global Digital Textile Printing Ink Revenue by Type

    6.3 Digital Textile Printing Ink Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Digital Textile Printing Ink Breakdown Dada by Application

    7.2.1 Global Digital Textile Printing Ink Consumption by Application

    7.2.2 Global Digital Textile Printing Ink Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

    8 Manufacturers Profiles

    8.1 Company Description

    8.2 Capacity, Production and Value of Digital Textile Printing Ink

    8.3 Digital Textile Printing Ink Product Description

    Continued..

