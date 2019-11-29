Global Digital Textile Printing Ink Market Forecasts (2019-2023) With Industry Chain Structure, Competitive Landscape, New Projects and Investment Analysis.

Global “Digital Textile Printing Ink Market”2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Digital Textile Printing Ink Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

Digital Textile Printing Ink is an ink used in digital inkjet printer, generally; it can be directly applied to the print media in the form of droplets. The main components of the ink are color unit and vectors. Color unit may be a pigment or dye.

The price of digital textile printing ink is also decline in the past five years because of the market impact. Compared to the traditional printing process, the price of this ink is too high. The global grow margin is at about 40%, and after 2014, the grow margin decreased in a certain extent.

There are many manufactures of the digital textile printing ink in the world, the largest company occupy about 15% market share, mainly in the United States and Europe. DuPont and Huntsman stands for the industrys development.

The price of products from USA and EU is higher than product produced in developing Country. The manufactures in China should strengthen technology research and development and produce best Digital Textile Printing Ink product.

Print-Rite and Lanyu have made a significant contribution to the development of Chinese Digital Textile Printing Ink industry. Just like Atexco in the printer manufacturing fields.

At present, the textile printing is still a large number of traditional technology, environmental protection, long design cycle, these shortcomings are increasingly prominent. So it provides a good opportunity for the development of this industry.

It expects that more and more manufactures enter into the digital textile printing ink field, the capacity and the production will be increasing fast, the growth rate is about 15% in the next six years.

