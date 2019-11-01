 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Dihydropyridine (DHP) Market Forecast Including Growth Factors, by Types and Application by Regional Geography 2019

By Joann Wilson on November 1, 2019

Dihydropyridine

GlobalDihydropyridine (DHP) Market” report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

It is a new kind of multifunctional feed additive, which has a wide range of biological functions and is used in medicine as a health care medicine for the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular diseases.
Light yellow powder
Chemical formula C13H19NO4

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/Manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

  • Shenzhen Simeiquan Biotechnology
  • Boc Sciences
  • Weifang Union Biochemistry
  • Angene International Limited
  • Triveni Chemicals
  • Yuyao Tuqiang Chemical
  • Skyrun Industrial
  • Neostar United Industrial
  • Haihang Industry

    Dihydropyridine (DHP) Market by Types

  • Purity 98%
  • Purity 99%
  • Other

    Dihydropyridine (DHP) Market by Applications

  • Pharmaceutical
  • Veterinary Drugs
  • Other

    This report also splits the market by region:

    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
    • Brazil
    • APAC
    • China
    • Japan
    • Korea
    • ………………

    Table of Content of Global Dihydropyridine (DHP) Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 Dihydropyridine (DHP) Segment by Type

    2.3 Dihydropyridine (DHP) Consumption by Type

    2.4 Dihydropyridine (DHP) Segment by Application

    2.5 Dihydropyridine (DHP) Consumption by Application

    3 Global Dihydropyridine (DHP) by Players

    3.1 Global Dihydropyridine (DHP) Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global Dihydropyridine (DHP) Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global Dihydropyridine (DHP) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    …………………And Continue

    No. of Pages: – 130

