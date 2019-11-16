Global Dimer Acid Market Competition, Status and Forecast, Market Size by Players, Regions, by Types, Application by 2019-2023

Global “Dimer Acid Market” report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
Dimer Acid is straight chain unsaturated fatty acids, refers to the linoleic acid of natural oils as the main component, or a dimer by unsaturated fatty acid ester under the clay catalyst, through the Diels – Alder cycloaddition polycondensation. It is a mixture of isomers, which are mostly dimers, a small amount of trimer or polymer and trace the unreacted monomer. Dimer acid is a kind of important oil which is widely used in chemical in coating, surface active agent, lubricant, printing ink, hot melt adhesive industry.
Increasing polyamide resins demand on account of high construction spending in Brazil, China, India and Mexico is expected to remain a key driving factor for global dimer acid market. Growing demand for oilfield chemicals on account of increasing drilling activities is also anticipated to have a positive influence on the market growth. Volatile price of key raw materials is expected to remain a key challenge for market participants.
The Dimer Acid industry concentration is relatively high; there are just several key manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from the American and European manufacturers. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in America and China. America has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Arizona, both have perfect products. In China, the manufactures focus in Shandong and Jiangsu province.
Many companies set their plants close to the raw material bases. Like Wilmarâs factory is close to the big palm and soybean planting base China and Malaysia. In the raw material area, the production tall oil acid cost of the American bromine is higher than soybean oil and colza oil of the Chinese. All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the worlds leading technology too.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/Manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Dimer Acid Market by Types
Dimer Acid Market by Applications
This report also splits the market by region:
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Brazil
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- Korea
- ………………
