Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Market Research Report by Size, Top Manufactures, Product Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Market Manufactures:

SASA

Oxxynova

Teijin

JSC Mogilevkhimvolokno

INVISTA

Eastman

Fiber Intermediate Products

SK Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Market Types:

Flake DMT

Oval DMT

Liquid DMT Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Market Applications:

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

Polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) Scope of Reports:

PTA obtained the PET and PBT market. DMT has fewer market share in the PET or PBT production but it has more application in CHDM in recent years.

The DMT industry is concentrited in few manufacturers now. Teijin discontinued DMT production in 2016 and INVISTA closed its plant in USA in 2014. SASA is now the largest manufacturer in the world. SASA occupied 17% market share in 2015. The second largest producer is Oxxynova with 16% production market share.

The worldwide market for Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.