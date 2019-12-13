Global Dimethylacetamide Market 2020 Overview Along with Competitive Landscape, Company Profiles with Product Details and Competitors and Forecast 2023

Dimethylacetamide Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Dimethylacetamide (DMAc) is a colorless, high boiling, polar, hygroscopic liquid. DMAC is a good solvent for a wide range of organic and inorganic compounds and it is miscible with water, ethers, esters, ketones and aromatics compounds. It is used in the production of polyacrylonitrile and polyurethane based fibers, films and coatings. The polar nature of DMAC enables it to act as a combined solvent and reaction catalyst in many reactions producing high yields and pure product in short time periods.

Dimethylacetamide has a high concentration. The top six companies account for more than 69.83% of market share. DuPont, BASF, MGC and Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical are the tycoons of Dimethylacetamide. DuPont is the largest manufacturer, with the market share of 19.75% in 2015.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Dupont

Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical

Shandong Jinmei Riyue Industry

BASF

Shanghai Jinshan Jingwei Chemical

Taminco MGC (Nanjing) Fine Chemical Company

MGC

Eastman

Huaxu Huagong

Akkim Dimethylacetamide Market by Types

Fiber Grade Dimethylacetamide

Industrial Grade Dimethylacetamide

Medical Grade Dimethylacetamide Dimethylacetamide Market by Applications

Pharmaceutical Industry

Fiber Industry

Plastic Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Organic Synthesis