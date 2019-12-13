 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Dimethylacetamide Market 2020 Overview Along with Competitive Landscape, Company Profiles with Product Details and Competitors and Forecast 2023

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

Dimethylacetamide

Dimethylacetamide Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Dimethylacetamide (DMAc) is a colorless, high boiling, polar, hygroscopic liquid. DMAC is a good solvent for a wide range of organic and inorganic compounds and it is miscible with water, ethers, esters, ketones and aromatics compounds. It is used in the production of polyacrylonitrile and polyurethane based fibers, films and coatings. The polar nature of DMAC enables it to act as a combined solvent and reaction catalyst in many reactions producing high yields and pure product in short time periods.
Dimethylacetamide has a high concentration. The top six companies account for more than 69.83% of market share. DuPont, BASF, MGC and Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical are the tycoons of Dimethylacetamide. DuPont is the largest manufacturer, with the market share of 19.75% in 2015.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Dupont

  • Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical
  • Shandong Jinmei Riyue Industry
  • BASF
  • Shanghai Jinshan Jingwei Chemical
  • Taminco MGC (Nanjing) Fine Chemical Company
  • MGC
  • Eastman
  • Huaxu Huagong
  • Akkim

    Dimethylacetamide Market by Types

  • Fiber Grade Dimethylacetamide
  • Industrial Grade Dimethylacetamide
  • Medical Grade Dimethylacetamide

    Dimethylacetamide Market by Applications

  • Pharmaceutical Industry
  • Fiber Industry
  • Plastic Industry
  • Cosmetic Industry
  • Organic Synthesis
  • Others

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Detailed TOC of Global Dimethylacetamide Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 Dimethylacetamide Segment by Type

    2.3 Dimethylacetamide Consumption by Type

    2.4 Dimethylacetamide Segment by Application

    2.5 Dimethylacetamide Consumption by Application

    3 Global Dimethylacetamide by Players

    3.1 Global Dimethylacetamide Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global Dimethylacetamide Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global Dimethylacetamide Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    4 Dimethylacetamide by Regions

    4.1 Dimethylacetamide by Regions

    4.2 Americas Dimethylacetamide Consumption Growth

    4.3 APAC Dimethylacetamide Consumption Growth

    4.4 Europe Dimethylacetamide Consumption Growth

    4.5 Middle East & Africa Dimethylacetamide Consumption Growth

    9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

    9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

    9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

    9.3 Market Trends

    10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

    10.1 Sales Channel

    10.1.1 Direct Channels

    10.1.2 Indirect Channels

    10.2 Dimethylacetamide Distributors

    10.3 Dimethylacetamide Customer

    11 Global Dimethylacetamide Market Forecast

    11.1 Global Dimethylacetamide Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

    11.2 Global Dimethylacetamide Forecast by Regions

    11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

    11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

    11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

    11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

    11.7 Global Dimethylacetamide Forecast by Type

    11.8 Global Dimethylacetamide Forecast by Application

    12 Key Players Analysis

    12.1 Company Details

    12.2 Dimethylacetamide Product Offered

    12.3 Dimethylacetamide Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2024)

    12.4 Main Business Overview

    13 Research Findings and Conclusion

    No. of pages: 131

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.