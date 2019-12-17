Global Discrete Power Device Market Report Analysis 2019, Size, Share, Demand, Industry Trends, Competitive Research and Growth to 2024

Global “Discrete Power Device Market” Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Discrete Power Device Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Discrete Power Device Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Discrete Power Device globally.

About Discrete Power Device:

A discrete power device (or discrete component) is an electronic component with just one circuit element, either passive (resistor, capacitor, inductor, diode) or active (transistor or vacuum tube), other than an integrated circuit. It is an electronic component widely used in automotive & transportation, industrial, consumer, communication and among others. In this report, the transistor, diodes and tryristors are counted.

Discrete Power Device Market Manufactures:

Infineon Technologies

ON Semiconductor

Mitsubishi Electric Corp

Toshiba

STMicroelectronics

Vishay Intertechnology

Fuji Electric

Renesas Electronics

ROHM Semiconductor

Nexperia

Microsemi

Discrete Power Device Market Types:

Transistor

Diodes

Thyristors Discrete Power Device Market Applications:

Automotive & Transportation

Industrial

Consumer

Communication

Discrete Power Device Market Applications:

Infineon Technologies AG accounted for 18.506% of the Global Discrete Power Device market share in 2016. Other players accounted for 9.280%, 7.340% including ON Semiconductor and Mitsubishi Electric Corp. ON Semiconductor climbed to second place, gaining almost six percentage points of share, because of its acquisition of Fairchild Semiconductor.

The market for Discrete Power Device divided into five geographic regions: In Europe, total Discrete Power Device accounted for 13.88%. In the North America, total Discrete Power Device accounted for 16.59 %. The market in Asia Pacific Discrete Power Device accounted for 63.11%, in South America 2.89%, and in the Middle East & Africa 3.53%.

The worlds largest application of Discrete Power Device is in the Automotive & Transportation sector, accounted for 36.60%, followed by Consumer electronics with 27.01%, Industrial with 19.42% and Communications with 5.34%.

The worldwide market for Discrete Power Device is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Discrete Power Device in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.