Global Dispersants Market 2020 Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2026, Business Opportunities and Future Investments

Dispersant or Dispersing Agent is either a non-surface active polymer or a surface-active substance added to a suspension, usually a colloid, to improve the separation of particles and to prevent settling or clumping. The role of the dispersant is to make the dispersion process easier and more stable. Dispersants consist normally of one or more surfactants, but may also be gases.

Air Products & Chemicals

Altana AG

Arkema Group

Ashland Inc.

Basf SE

Clariant AG

Croda International

Cytec Industries

Elementis PLC

Emerald

Evonik Industries

King Industries

Lubrizol

Rudolf Gmbh

Dow Chemical

Uniqchem Dispersants Market Segmentation Market by Type

Anionic Type

Cationic Type

Others Market by Application

Paints & Coatings

Pulp & Paper

Detergents

Oil & Gas

Others

By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]