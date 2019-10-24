Global Disposable Paper Cup Market 2025: Competitor Analysis, Growth, Regions, Market Size, Company Details, Key Players

Global "Disposable Paper Cup Market" report covers the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, price, revenue and market demand and supply scenarios.

About Disposable Paper Cup Market:

Disposable paper cups are cups made out of paper and often lined with plastic or wax to prevent liquid from leaking out or soaking through paper. They can be made by recycled paper. They are the least expensive cups and are widely used around the world. Paper can be recyclable; however, paper cups must be coated with a polyethylene plastic (most common used coating) to prevent damage to the cups from hot beverages.Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 33% in 2017. Following Asia-Pacific, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 32%.The global Disposable Paper Cup market is valued at 4470 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 4910 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.2% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Disposable Paper Cup market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

The following Manufacturers are Covered in this Report:

Huhtamaki

Dart Container

Reynolds

Graphic Packaging

Koch Industries

Letica

Seda Group

Lollicup

Eco-Products

SCHISLER

Groupo Phoenix

Benders

AR Packaging

Duni

Miaojie

Stanpac

Medac

FAR EAST CUP

JIALE PLASTIC

Guangzhou Kangbao

Konie

Jiun Yo

YesPac

Huixin

Tea and Coffee

Chilled Food and Beverages

Others Disposable Paper Cup Market by Types:

Air Pocket Insulated

Poly-Coated Paper

Post-Consumer Fiber

Wax-Coated Paper