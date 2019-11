Global Disposable Sterile Acupuncture Needles Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Business Growth, Demand and Applications Market Research Report to 2025

Global “Disposable Sterile Acupuncture Needles Market” report provides an overview of the industry consisting of definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The report also sorts the Disposable Sterile Acupuncture Needles market as per product types and application sections and studies the individual growth of each segment. Various Disposable Sterile Acupuncture Needles industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Disposable Sterile Acupuncture Needles has its origin from China. It involves the insertions of thin needles into certain locations of the human body. These locations are generally termed as acupuncture points and form the main focus of the acupuncture treatment. The procedure may also involve the application of pressure, heat or laser light at the acupuncture points.In the last several years, the development of the Disposable Sterile Acupuncture Needles market is fast with an average growth rate of 11.44%. In 2016, the global capacity of Disposable Sterile Acupuncture Needles is about 11.2 billion pcs, while the actual production is more than 9 billion pcs.The Disposable Sterile Acupuncture Needles market concentration is relative highly, there are only several manufacturers with a considerable production (certain million pcs) in the world, and most manufacturers’ plants are in China.Asia region is the largest consumption market of Disposable Sterile Acupuncture Needles. In the area, China is the largest supplier and consumption market. Historically, almost all Acupuncture Needles are made from China, the birthplace of Acupuncture Needles and one of the oldest countries.Recent years, the development of Korean and Japan Acupuncture Needles industry bring large press on the Chinese Acupuncture Needles industry. Empecs and Dongbang, the two Korean companies have occupied nearly one third production market.Today, the high-end market of Disposable Sterile Acupuncture Needles is monopoly by SEIRIN, one company from Japan. Due to the lagging manufacturing technology, these Chinese companies can just occupy the low-end market.Thanks to the supportive policies, the Chinese Disposable Sterile Acupuncture Needles industry will get a faster development speed than other regions.The global Disposable Sterile Acupuncture Needles market was 110 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 180 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2019 and 2025.

