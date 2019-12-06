Global Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Market 2020 In-Depth Analysis of the Segmentation Which Comprises Product Type, Business Strategies, Development Factors and Forecast 2026

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) is an acoustic and seismic sensing capability that uses simple fibre optic communications cables as the sensor. The system works by converting a single optical fibre into tens of thousands of individual highly-sensitive vibrational sensors. Using existing or new cables, it can provide low-cost and high-reliability surface crossing and tunnel construction detection, with power and communications services needed only every 80-100 km. The technology has been proven in worldwide security operations at over one hundred locations in a variety of industries including oil and gas pipelines, railways, and high-value facility perimeters. The system reliably detects a variety of border threats with very few nuisance alarms. It can work in concert with existing border surveillance technologies to provide security personnel a new value proposition for fighting trans-border crime.

Europe and US occupied the most of the market share no matter in the production or the consumption market. The market share of sales seized by them is 78.84%,But,China and Middle east should also be focused by the investors. Because the potential demand in these countries is huge.

The manufactuers in EU and US have advanced technology so they it is easy for them to Seize the market.They have higher price and their product is with high quality. The worl leading manufactures in these countries such as Qinetiq and Halliburton have business all over the world. But the decrease of downstream demand led to the decrease of the price, with the Industry shrinking of oil and gas.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Qinetiq

Halliburton

Schlumberger

Baker Hughes

Future Fibre

Northrop Grumman

OFS

Fotech

Silixa

Omnisens

Ziebel

CPC

Synet Optics Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Market by Types

DASI

DASP Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Market by Applications

Oil & Gas

Utility

Military

Infrastructure