Global Dithiocarbamate Market 2019: Size, Development, Manufactures, Growth, Key Factors and Forecast- 2024

Global “Dithiocarbamate Market” 2019-2024 Analysis by Growth, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Geographical Regions. This report classifies the global market by top manufactures, region, type and end user. Dithiocarbamate Market also studies the global Dithiocarbamate market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Dithiocarbamate:

A dithiocarbamate is a functional group in organic chemistry. It is the analog of a carbamate in which both oxygen atoms are replaced by sulfur atoms. Dithiocarbamates specifically ethylene bisdithiocarbamates (EBDCs), in the form of complexes with manganese (maneb), zinc (zineb) or a combination of manganese and zinc (mancozeb), have been used extensively as fungicides in agriculture from the 1940s. Ethylenebisdithiocarbamates (EBDCs) are a group of non-systemic (surface acting) fungicides. EBDCs active ingredients approved for use are mancozeb, maneb, zineb and others. The most EBDC usage involves mancozeb.

Dithiocarbamate Market by Manufactures:

UPL

Indofil

Coromandel International

Limin Chemical

Dow AgroSciences

Bayer CropScience

Hebei Shuangji Chemical

Nantong Baoye Chemical

Dithiocarbamate Market Types:

Mancozeb

Propineb

Zineb

Thiram

Others Dithiocarbamate Market Applications:

Fruits and Vegetables

Agricultural Crops

Horticultural and Ornamental

At present, China, India, Colombia (UPL) is the world’s major production areas. US and European production capacity has been transferred to China and India. India is the world’s largest producer and export area. Brazil, the United States, Southeast Asia and Europe imported Indian products.

In the future, the global Ethylenebisdithiocarbamates (EBDCs) will grow further. At present, manufacturers in China and India are expanding their capacity. EBDCs market will become more intense. The African market will be the new focus of competition. At present, many companies as well as began to enter the market.

The worldwide market for Dithiocarbamate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 870 million US$ in 2024, from 710 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.