Global Dithiocarbamate Market2019 Cost Analysis, Profits and Gross Margin Analysis with Its Important by Types and Application 2023

A dithiocarbamate is a functional group in organic chemistry. It is the analog of a carbamate in which both oxygen atoms are replaced by sulfur atoms. Dithiocarbamates specifically ethylene bisdithiocarbamates (EBDCs), in the form of complexes with manganese (maneb), zinc (zineb) or a combination of manganese and zinc (mancozeb), have been used extensively as fungicides in agriculture from the 1940s. Ethylenebisdithiocarbamates (EBDCs) are a group of non-systemic (surface acting) fungicides. EBDCs active ingredients approved for use are mancozeb, maneb, zineb and others. The most EBDC usage involves mancozeb.

At present, China, India, Colombia (UPL) is the world’s major production areas. US and European production capacity has been transferred to China and India. India is the world’s largest producer and export area. Brazil, the United States, Southeast Asia and Europe imported Indian products.

In the future, the global Ethylenebisdithiocarbamates (EBDCs) will grow further. At present, manufacturers in China and India are expanding their capacity. EBDCs market will become more intense. The African market will be the new focus of competition. At present, many companies as well as began to enter the market.

