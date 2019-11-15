Global DLP Projector Market Competition, Status and Forecast, Market Size by Players, Regions, by Types, Application by 2019-2023

Global "DLP Projector Market" report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

DLP Projector is a projector that use DLP technology. DLP ((Digital Light Processing) technology is a data projection technology from TI that produces clear, readable images on screens in lit rooms.

The revenue share of BenQ is about 23.96% in 2015, which is the No.1 of the global DLP Projector industry. The other competitors include Optoma and Acer etc. The competition status wouldnât be change in the short term.

The 1-chip DLP projector segment is expected to hold the largest market share and dominate the DLP market on the basis of chip model during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for ultra-short throw and short throw DLP projectors in various small-space applications. The 3-chip DLP projector segment is expected to play a key role in the growth of the DLP projector market because of its high price and its rising demand in applications such as professional cinema, large venues, and others.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/Manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

BenQ

Acer

Optoma

NEC

Sharp

Vivitek

Panasonic

Christie

BARCO

Digital Projection

Costar

Viewsonic

ACTO DLP Projector Market by Types

Ultra-short Throw Projector

Short Throw Projector

Standard Throw Projector DLP Projector Market by Applications

Business

Education

Home

Cinema