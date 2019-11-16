Global Document Outsource Market Dynamics, Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2019-2023

Document outsourcing involves the outsourcing of document processing to a third-party service provider. Document processing service providers convert typed and handwritten text into paper-based electronic documents by using intelligent character recognition (ICR), data entry techniques, and optical character recognition (OCR).

The global document outsourcing services market is anticipated to expand at a single-digit CAGR over the next five years. Increasing demand for end-to-end document outsourcing services is projected to be the key factor for the growth of this market. Other key factors for the growth of this market include decreasing print volumes, increasing demand for new technologies, and a focus on reducing the operational costs.Globally, organisations are understanding the importance of having a seamless process for business processes so that they can get maximum productivity from their resources. Organisations around the world are banking on the expertise of third-party service providers for their document processing services and this is projected to be another reason for the growth of the global document outsourcing services market.On the other hand, document outsourcing services providers are trying their best to capitalise on the opportunities provided to them and they are offering a variety of document processing services to their clients. As more service providers broaden their portfolios, it is forecasted that there will be an increase in the number of organisations outsourcing their document processing work, and this will lead to a growth in the market over the next five years.Technological innovations have brought dramatic changes in the whole process of document processing and due to this many organisations have become increasingly reliant on third-party vendors for managing their document processing services. Furthermore, most organisations dont have the time or resources to train their employees on new tools and systems. This is where document processing service providers are stepping and helping the organisations with end-to-end solutions. These factors are further projected to contribute to the growth of the global document outsourcing services market through 2020.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Ricoh

Accenture

HP

Arvato

Xerox

Lexmark International

ABBYY

Canon

Swiss Post

ARC Document Solutions

