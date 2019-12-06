 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Door Handle Market 2020 Overview Along with Competitive Landscape, Company Profiles with Product Details and Competitors and Forecast 2023

By Joann Wilson on December 6, 2019

Door Handle

Global Door Handle Market 2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure.

A door handle is an attached object or mechanism used to manually open or close a door.[1] In the United States, a door handle generally can refer to any fixed or lever-operated door latch device, including on car doors. The term door knob or doorknob tends to refer to round operating mechanisms.
Global demand of Door Handle has maintained steady growth, the growth rate is around 4.48%, and similar to production growth. Door Handle major type is Metal type and Plastic type.Downstream applications field include Residential, Commercial, these industries development rapidly, this industries demand for fastener and shaped pieces are constantly increasing, indirectly stimulating the market demand of Door Handle, and stimulate the development of Door Handle industry.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Hoppe

  • Assa Abloy
  • Hafele
  • Sobinco
  • Allegion
  • Baldwin
  • Emtek
  • Kwikset
  • Kuriki
  • DND
  • ZOO
  • Seleco

    Door Handle Market by Types

  • Metal Type
  • Plastic Type
  • Other Type

    Door Handle Market by Applications

  • Residential
  • Commercial

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Detailed TOC of Global Door Handle Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 Door Handle Segment by Type

    2.3 Door Handle Consumption by Type

    2.4 Door Handle Segment by Application

    2.5 Door Handle Consumption by Application

    3 Global Door Handle by Players

    3.1 Global Door Handle Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global Door Handle Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global Door Handle Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    4 Door Handle by Regions

    4.1 Door Handle by Regions

    4.2 Americas Door Handle Consumption Growth

    4.3 APAC Door Handle Consumption Growth

    4.4 Europe Door Handle Consumption Growth

    4.5 Middle East & Africa Door Handle Consumption Growth

    9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

    9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

    9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

    9.3 Market Trends

    10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

    10.1 Sales Channel

    10.1.1 Direct Channels

    10.1.2 Indirect Channels

    10.2 Door Handle Distributors

    10.3 Door Handle Customer

    No. of pages: 167

