Global Door Handle Market2019 Cost Analysis, Profits and Gross Margin Analysis with Its Important by Types and Application 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Door Handle Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Door Handle Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

A door handle is an attached object or mechanism used to manually open or close a door.[1] In the United States, a door handle generally can refer to any fixed or lever-operated door latch device, including on car doors. The term door knob or doorknob tends to refer to round operating mechanisms.

Global demand of Door Handle has maintained steady growth, the growth rate is around 4.48%, and similar to production growth. Door Handle major type is Metal type and Plastic type.Downstream applications field include Residential, Commercial, these industries development rapidly, this industries demand for fastener and shaped pieces are constantly increasing, indirectly stimulating the market demand of Door Handle, and stimulate the development of Door Handle industry.

Hoppe

Assa Abloy

Hafele

Sobinco

Allegion

Baldwin

Emtek

Kwikset

Kuriki

DND

ZOO

Seleco Door Handle Market by Types

Metal Type

Plastic Type

Other Type Door Handle Market by Applications

Residential