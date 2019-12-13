Global Drag Reducing Agent Market Analysis, Growth, Size, Study, Demand and Forecast 2029-2024

Global "Drag Reducing Agent Market" Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Drag Reducing Agent Market for 2019-2024.

About Drag Reducing Agent:

Drag reducers, also known as drag reducing agents (DRA) and flow improvers, are any material that reduces frictional pressure loss during fluid flow in a conduit or pipeline. Pressure loss reduction is achieved by reducing the level of turbulent motion in the flow. Using DRA allows increased flow using the same amount of energy or decreased pressure drop for the same flow rate of fluid in pipelines.

Drag Reducing Agent Market Types:

High Viscosity Glue

Low Viscosity Glue

Rubber Latex Drag Reducing Agent Market Applications:

Oil & Gas Industry

Rubber Latex Drag Reducing Agent Market Applications:

Oil & Gas Industry

Chemical Transportation

The technical barrier of drag reducing agent is high, and dominated by certain companies, such as LSPI, Baker Hughes, Flowchem, Innospec, Oil Flux Americas, NuGenTec and son on. Production of drag reducing agent mainly distributes in USA and China.

As for consumption, the largest consumption volume comes from the North America region. In 2017, the region consumed about 40.75% drag reducing agent globally. USA plays a key role in the regions. The second largest consumer is MEA, with 27 K MT being consumed in the same year.

The worldwide market for Drag Reducing Agent is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.1% over the next five years, will reach 1480 million US$ in 2024, from 920 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.